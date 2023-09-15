TWENTYNINE PALMS — Morongo Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Patricio Vargas was alert and walking around in the wake of a traffic accident he was involved in on Utah Trail at Amboy Road around 10:30Friday morning, Sept. 15.
Vargas, whose SUV was left with extensive front end damage in the middle of the intersection, said he was hit by another SUV heading west on Amboy Road.
He said he was heading south on Utah Trail and pulled into the intersection when his vehicle was struck. He said he was not hurt.
Amboy Road at Utah Trail is controlled by stop signs but Utah Trail at Amboy Road is not. Drivers approaching Amboy Road on Utah Trail are warned that crossing traffic does not stop.
While westbound traffic on Amboy Road was directed around Vargas’ vehicle and a deputy investigated the other vehicle, parked on the north shoulder of Amboy Road west of the accident, the driver of the other SUV was examined in the back of a Morongo Basin Ambulance vehicle.
An investigating deputy said that no injuries were reported.