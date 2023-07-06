TWENTYNINE PALMS — A 15-year-old boy was jailed in juvenile hall July 4 on suspicion of attempted murder. Detectives allege he stabbed a boy, also 15, last month.
The stabbing was reported at 11:30 p.m. June 14 in the 6400 block of Desert Queen Avenue.
Deputies called to the scene found a teenage boy with a large stab wound to his upper chest. Deputies were told the suspect had fled the scene. The victim was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center.
Investigators identified the suspect and detectives from the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station arrested him at his Twentynine Palms Home around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. He was booked in the county’s Central Juvenile Hall.
His name was not released because of his age. Juvenile court records are not made public, so it is not known whether he has been formally charged.