TWENTYNINE PALMS — High school students piloting solar-powered vehicles will roll through Twentynine Palms Saturday, July 22, as they go from Texas to California in the Solar Car Challenge.
Race teams will roll into Twentynine Palms and display their vehicles 4-9 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Luckie Park.
They will resume racing from the Stater Bros. parking lot at 9 a.m. Sunday, July 23.
“We are expecting to have 300 people, students, teachers and staff, traveling with the Solar Car Challenge,” city Community Events Coordinator Scott Clinkscales said.
“Faster teams should be here sometime between 3 and 4 p.m. Slower teams will arrive by about 5.”
The challenge is sponsored by the STEM Initiative, designed to motivate students in science, engineering and alternative energy. It teaches high school students to plan, design, engineer, build, race and evaluate roadworthy solar cars.
There are 261 high school solar car projects in various stages of development planning for this year’s race.
The teams are building their solar cars in 39 states, Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, Spain and Singapore.
The 2023 race will feature a new racing division: the cruiser, featuring four-door vehicles with the solar array embedded in the body of the car.
The Solar Challenge is hosted by Oncor, Lockheed Martin and EarthX. The race began July 16 in Fort Worth, Texas, and will end July 23 in Palmdale.