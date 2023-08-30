TWENTYNINE PALMS — The city’s Tourism Business Improvement District, charged with promoting Twentynine Palms as a tourist destination, could be disbanded if some local hotel owners have their way.
The district’s annual budget and right to charge an assessment was on the agenda of the Aug. 22 City Council meeting. The assessment is a 1.5% fee added to hotel and short-term rental bills to fund district operations.
The meeting drew owners and employees of several hotels and short-term rentals called on the city to disband the district.
Hotel owner Veno Nathraj presented council members with a petition signed by owners of six hotels calling for the city to disband the district.
At the suggestion of council member Dan Mintz, council members voted 4-1, with Octavious Scott voting “no,” to approve an amended version of the district budget and the intention to levy the assessment.
Mintz’s budget amendments stripped $58,000 from spending, including money for the salary and benefits of a second full-time district employee.
City Manager Frank Luckino told council members that the assessment will be subject to a protest vote by hotel and short-term rental owners.
If that protest rises to 50% plus one of the district community, the district will be disbanded.
The tourism district’s director of marketing, Breanne Dusastre, touted the growth of the district’s website, Visit29.org. In the first three quarters of 2022-23, she said, users, page views and clicks to lodging websites increased.
She spoke about events the district sponsors, including the Night Sky Festival, Hwy 62 Open Studio Art Tours, Joshua Tree National Park Art Exposition, Joshua Tree 55 cycling event and Pride 29.
Hotel owner Charmaine Nathraj said business at the hotels has gone down. “The TBID added no value,” she said.
“We have given TBID a five-year experiment,” she told the council. “We want TBID abolished.”
“I have seen no benefits from the TBID,” Jessica Dickler of Oasis Inn and Suites said. “We pretty much do our own marketing. We operate at under 50% occupancy.”
District board member Patricia Knight defended the district, saying it has done much to promote Twentynine Palms as a tourist destination.
Board Chairman Rakesh Mehta also spoke in favor of the district board, which, he said, has operated without public input for years.
“TBID meetings were crickets,” he said.