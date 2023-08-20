JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK — The national park and the Mojave National Preserve both closed Saturday ahead of expected floods because of Tropical Storm Hilary.
Joshua Tree National Park managers at first closed some low-lying areas as they anticipated flooding, However, by Friday afternoon, rangers announced the entire park would be closed Saturday.
“We have started to cancel campground reservations,” ranger Donovan Smith said Friday afternoon. “Now we’re monitoring the situation and closing areas the best we can with the resources we have.”
Campers already in the park were able to stay Friday night but were asked to leave by Saturday morning, and the gates were closed to new visitors. A flash flood watch for the national park and the entire area starts at 11 a.m. Saturday and will last until 5 p.m. Monday.
Mojave National Preserve closed Friday as models showed it was in the direct path of the storm. Mojave could see 50-100% of yearly rainfall totals in less than 24-48 hours, managers said. Typical average rainfall for Mojave Preserve is anywhere from 3.37 to 8.5 inches per year.