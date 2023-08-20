MORONGO BASIN — Local governments activated emergency shelters at Joshua Springs Calvary Chapel in Yucca Valley and the senior center in Twentynine Palms Sunday ahead of expected heavy rain and winds.
Joshua Springs Calvary Chapel is at 57373 Joshua Lane in Yucca Valley. It has opened as a Red Cross shelter, providing a safe place to stay, along with meals and hydration.
Anyone affected by the storms can always stop by the shelter to access Red Cross services, whether or not they are staying overnight at the shelter.
Residents with pets who plan to stay at the emergency shelter will need to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Morongo Basin dispatch at (760) 366-4175 to be directed to the on-call animal control officer.
You are welcome to bring:
• Special items for children, like food/formula, diapers, extra clothing, toys, etc.
• Items for pets, including a leash, pet medications and pet food.
• Prescription medications and medical devices you may need, as well as a face mask.
• Comfort items like pillows, blankets, towels, change of clothing or other items you may want to have with you at the shelter.
Call the county information line at (909) 387-3911 or visit StormInfo.SBCounty.gov for more information.
The Twentynine Palms Senior Center at 6539 Adobe Road opened at 1 p.m. Sunday to provide shelter for people impacted by Tropical Storm Hilary. The senior center will remain open all night to protect residents in need from the elements.
The senior center will be pet friendly, but crates are required.
Masks are not required but will be provided.
The power went out for around 303 buildings in Twentynine Palms around midnight Sunday. Southern California Edison reported at 1 p.m. that crews were repairing the equipment and power should be back up by around 3:30 p.m.
Elsewhere in San Bernardino County, the Sheriff’s Department has issued an evacuation order for Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks and northeast Yucaipa. These communities are at high risk for severe flooding and deadly debris flows.
To find a Red Cross shelter near you, go to https://www.redcross.org/get-help/disaster-relief-and-recovery-services/find-an-open-shelter.html.