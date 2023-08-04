Next up at Pilates & Arts Studio is a solo exhibit, “Guadeloupe, the Mexican Virgin Mary,” featuring works by Lena Moross, a Los Angeles-based, Russian-born artist. Studio owner Tannis Kobrinsky previously showed Moross’ work at Kobrinsky’s Echo Park Pilates Studio and gallery. She invited Moross to show in Joshua Tree, and she immediately said “yes.” Moross loves the JT area and has a number of friends living in the desert.
The show will have two receptions. The first will be during the second-Saturday art crawl from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 12.
There will be a second reception during the September crawl from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9.
Pilates & Arts is at 61607 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree.
The exhibit will run through the first week in October.
“After reading the story of how Guadeloupe came to be, I felt compelled to capture the essence of these narratives that have ignited my imagination,” Moross said in a released statement.
“An extraordinary world unfolded before me, filled with vibrant colors and enigmatic symbols.
“With magic brewing in my head, I started my creative process and began painting.
“I invite you to join me in Joshua Tree with its stunning desert landscapes and unique energy. This place serves as the perfect backdrop to unveil my latest artwork.”
Moross was born in St. Petersburg. She studied at the State Academy of Art in Russia before coming to America and studying at the Pasadena Art Center College of Design eventually earning her master’s at the California Institute of the Arts.
To see more of Moross’ work, visit lenamoross.com.
To learn more about the studio, visit pilatesandarts.com.