Vehicle burned in training accident

MCAGCC — Marine Corps officials were not releasing a lot of information in the wake of reports that a vehicle caught fire after an artillery shell landed nearby during training at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center last month.
The accident involved Camp Pendleton Marines attached to 1st Marine Division who were training on board the combat center Aug. 30.
“First Marine Division is aware of a training incident that occurred Aug. 30, 2023, in Twentynine Palms, CA, involving two of our units that were participating in a service level training exercise,” Engagements Officer 1st Lt Noah Richardson stated in response to a Desert Trail inquiry Friday, Sept. 8.
“No Marines were killed or seriously injured. No additional information will be made available at this time until the circumstances surrounding the incident are known and an investigation is complete.”
A report in the Marine Corps Times states that a joint light tactical vehicle caught fire after a high-explosive artillery round landed in its vicinity.
The Times refers to a video posted on Instagram by the account notinregz, which shares content from military members. The video shows a vehicle burning in the desert and then photographs of a destroyed light tactical vehicle on a flatbed tow trailer.
The post was not confirmed or acknowledged by military officials.