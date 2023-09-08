Vendors keep Gem and Mineral Show alive

JOSHUA TREE — The Joshua Tree Gem and Mineral Show is returning to the Morongo Basin this fall at a new venue. The event will take place at the Joshua Tree Lake RV & Campground Sept. 28-Oct. 1.
The Joshua Tree Gem and Mineral Show is a longtime Morongo Basin tradition bringing out rock-lovers from all over the state. The show went on for more than 50 years at the Joshua Tree Sportsman’s Club, but the building and its surrounding property was sold in May 2022. An agreement for the event could not be made with the new owners, so the show was canceled.
The cancellation was upsetting to the local community and some of the recurring vendors took it upon themselves to find a new location for the event and after a quick search the Joshua Tree Lake RV & Campground gladly agreed to host the event on their grounds.
The new space will hold up to about 40 vendors, slightly smaller than the 50 who usually partake in the event. Those vendor spaces have already been sold primarily to returning vendors selling rocks, fossils, gemstones, slabs, equipment, cabochons, crystals, spheres, geodes and jewelry.
The popular event will kick off on Sept. 28 and will run through Oct. 1. The show will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Sunday. On Sunday they will close early at 4 p.m.
For more information on the upcoming event visit www.facebook.com/groups/1620716395007100.