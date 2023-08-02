Wonder Valley woman Delissa Chase is working to help people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder with equine therapy. The Wonder Valley resident is building a ranch on her property that she plans to use for no-cost equine therapy for veterans and first responders.
“My goal is to help others who suffer from PTSD,” Chase said. “Active duty or retired military, first responders, those in the sheriff’s department, those who need it.”
Whispering Sands Horse Ranch was founded by Chase in 2022. The ranch provides hands-on experience for many individuals who have been diagnosed with PTSD. There are seven horses, all rescue animals, at Whispering Sands. Chase offers time with them to begin the journey to healing. Whispering Sands is not a business nor a nonprofit organization.
It is a privately owned and funded ranch. However, she said, donations are accepted and 100% will go directly to the horses.
Chase grew up in Oklahoma and started riding horses when she was 4 years old. She has been riding horses for 48 years now and has a background in competitive horse showing and teaching others how to ride and work with horses.
She left Oklahoma and served in the military, but developed PTSD due to some experiences she had during her time in service, including military sexual trauma. By 2019 she found herself homeless, living out of her car with her dog in the Orange County area.
“I was a recovering alcoholic just trying to get my life back together,” she said. “I had three goals when I was living in my car: buy some land, build a house and get some horses.”
One by one she accomplished those goals.
In December 2020, Chase bought land in Wonder Valley and moved to the Morongo Basin. She lived out of her car and two shipping containers on the property as she worked to build her house, which is still in the works but provides functional living quarters for her and her dogs.
After making progress on her house, she started working on the property itself, getting it suitable for horses. She’s built a barn and two horse runs and is working on a third run for her now seven horses which she got from the White Rock Ranch Horse Rescue, a nonprofit horse rescue in Yucca Valley.
She acquired these horses specifically to start her equine therapy program which is informed by her personal experiences as well as her background in sociology and psychology, both of which she studied at the University of California, Irvine. She has been working with the White Rock Ranch Horse Rescue to expand her operations and eventually hopes to have about a dozen horses on her property.
She is just getting the equine therapy program off of the ground and has started by hosting small groups of people or individuals for therapy programs.
“I had a small group of Ukrainian refugees come out last month,” she said.
She also serves local clients on an individual basis; she asks that they provide her with documentation of a PTSD diagnosis before beginning therapy.
“This program is designed to be an ongoing process for each individual who feels the need and wants to continue their very own journey to a healthier mind and heart,” she said. “Once you decide to start your journey, a plan will be developed and tailored accordingly to your specific needs.”
She will also soon be launching a monthly women’s group event for women who suffered from military sexual trauma, sexual assault, violence and abuse.
“As a survivor, I know how it feels to live through this traumatic experience and how much I wish I had a safe space to fellowship with women who have endured the same traumatic experiences,” she said.
The program will include equine therapy, fellowship and a potluck dinner. There will be no charge to participate. Dates will be announced on her website and Facebook page and interested people can RSVP at whisperingsandshorseranch@gmail.com with their names and number along with the potluck dinner item they want to bring.
Chase will also soon be launching paint and sip classes at the ranch. “Artists will be set at the arena with horses roaming around the arena,” she said. “Interact with the horses during your experience painting and having a great time.”
A minimum donation of $25 will be required to pay for supplies. All donations above the cost of supplies will go to the care of the horses.
For information about programs offered, visit delissadawn.wixsite.com/whisperingsands.