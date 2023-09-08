Wastewater group backs treatment plant

TWENTYNINE PALMS — Members of the wastewater advisory committee voted, by nodding their heads, to show their support for city plans to build a sewage collection and treatment system.
They also gave their support for moving the proposed location of the plant from its current location, northwest of Twentynine Palms Highway and Utah Trail, to one of two parcels east of that location, one just to the west of Utah Trail and the other just to the east.
These recommendations, sought by City Manager Frank Luckino, came at the end of a sometimes contentious committee meeting Wednesday at city hall.
As he left the meeting, Joseph Carder, who has led an effort by residents to convince city officials to move the proposed location, thanks committee members.
“I think that’s an effective compromise,” he said.
“How far is far enough?” was the question Luckino repeatedly asked about moving the proposed plant site away from residents who objected to having the plant built in their neighborhood.
Committee members rejected consideration of a site further east, near the off-road motorcycle track used by the Hilltoppers Motorcycle Club for its annual races, saying the move would add too much to costs.
While acknowledging the figure was what he called a SWAG, for Scientific Wild Ass Guess, Luckino said moving the plant to that location could add $9 to $10 million to plant costs, cutting into the amount left for first phase sewage connections.
“The further we go the more it would cost,” he said.
“If we move the plant there, it won’t happen,” committee member Dawn Benton III predicted, comparing the move to a process of killing a project by adding too many conditions.
“You condition a project to death,” he said.
Committee chair Karalee Hargrove worried that no matter where the proposed plant is moved, there will be people who object to its location.
“You can move it to Amboy, you can move it to Nevada,” she said. “I worry if you keep moving it I am wasting my time. I am in favor of moving it but not so far that it takes away from the plant.”
Debate over plant location may become moot is state officials do not award the city grant funding for construction of the plant and the first phase of sewer connections, which will concentrate on downtown Twentynine Palms.
Luckino told committee members he continues to expect to hear from the state any day.
He also reported that the city has $2.5 million to further study locations for the proposed wastewater treatment plant.