TWENTYNINE PALMS — Over 100 Wildcats gathered with their loved ones watching on the Twentynine Palms High School football field Thursday, June 8, to mark the completion of their high school careers.
“Today we gather here to celebrate a milestone in your life,” said Superintendent Patricio Vargas. “You did it. I know it has not been easy.”
The graduating class of 2023 processed onto the field two-by-two with friends holding hands as they entered the field. Leading the way was valedictorian Arjun Sawhney, followed by salutatorian Harmony Hill.
Hill addressed the graduating class and thanked her family and friends for all of their support. In her speech she spoke about the Wildcats’ “Oh! The Places You’ll Go!” wall, a special wall in the front office that shows the places graduating seniors will go to after they graduate — the military, job training, colleges and universities.
“Wherever you fly, you’ll be best of the best,” she said, quoting the poem. “Wherever you go, you will top all the rest.”
Hill will be attending Duke University in the fall. Other graduates will be traveling across the country, like Sawhney, who will be attending Texas A&M; Helen
Ma, who will be going to San Diego State; Kate Hogan, attending the University of Texas; and Jaylen James, who will be going to Cal State San Bernardino.
“I want to welcome you to your future,” Hill said.
Later in the ceremony, Sawhney addressed the class as the valedictorian, giving a unique perspective into the high school experience. Sawhney spoke about his first day at TPHS as a transfer student and thanked fellow graduate Stemarion Latrell Hines for being the first person to speak to him as he entered the campus. He dedicated his speech to Hines and thanked all of the others he’d met at TPHS who have made a lasting effect on him.
“There’s so many people that I’ve met here that have changed my life,” he said.
The unique camaraderie of the class of 2023 echoed throughout the night. Senior class President James Horn noted all the amazing memories he had made at TPHS with his friends.
“It’s time to say goodbye,” he said. “Remember all the memories you’ve created up unto this point.”
The graduates turned their tassels, kicking off a new chapter of their lives. They hugged their friends as confetti and fireworks blasted over their heads.