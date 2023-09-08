Wildcat volleyball team doubles up on wins

TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Twentynine Palms High School varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams beat their counterparts from Cathedral City at home Tuesday, Sept. 5.
The varsity Wildcats beat the Lions in four sets, 25-15, 25-11, 21-25 and 25-16.
“Kyla Palpallatoc was big at the net with nine kills and five assists for the night,” coach Melissa McGivern said.
Jenica Silvas had two kills, two ace serves and six assists. Lindie Stewart lead the team with four ace serves, two kills and three assists.
“Olivianne Ryan had two kills and solid defense,” McGivern said. “Libero Vivan Grunt defended the back court well all night.”
The junior varsity squad beat Cathedral City in two sets, 25-15 and 25-23.
Mariah Coriaarmenta served up 11 aces and had one kill. Her serving helped the Wildcats go on a 12-0 run to start the first set.
Anisa Youso served up two aces and had two kills.
The Wildcats are 2-1 in league and host the Broncos of Banning Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Richard A. Casey Memorial Gym on the Wildcat campus, 72750 Wildcat Way. The junior varsity match will start at 4 p.m. and the varsity match will follow.