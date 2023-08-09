TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Twentynine Palms High School girls tennis team will be busy this year with 17 matches, including four non-league meetings.
Coach William Shay is looking to field a large team with newcomers and veterans for the season set to begin later this month.
He spoke about the team and the coming season while players warmed up for a morning workout session at the school Wednesday, Aug. 2.
“Right now I have about 20 girls — a lot of new players, some returners,” he said.
His goal for the team this year is the same as usual, he said: “Try to do well in league, improve our game, have fun doing it.”
The good news for Shay is that players who are new to the team are not new to the game.
“They all played youth tennis so they all can play,” he said.
“Trying to develop strong singles play is one of my personal goals because doubles has never been a problem,” Shay added.
The coach expects standout Wildcats will include Katie Luke, Aviana Lipkins and Addy Simmons along with Tomi Toyama.
The Wildcats will play their first home match at 3:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, the first day of school.
Home matches are played at the tennis courts on the north side of the Wildcat campus, 72750 Wildcat Way. Admission is free and spectators are welcome but should bring their own chairs and water.