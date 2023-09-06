Wildcats lose home opener in new stadium

TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Twentynine Palms High School varsity football team christened the school’s new football stadium Thursday with a preseason match against Victor Valley High School. The Wildcats lost 61-20.
“I’m very excited to see the team score and gain momentum,” coach Eric Tili said after the game.
“We were able to do some different things on offense. Offensively and defensively we have more work to do, but there were some glaring positives. The boys are playing hard and if we can put together an entire game, we will be happy with the outcome.”
The Wildcats got much of their offense from Noah Barber, including two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.
According to information on Maxpreps.com, Victor Valley scored 21 unanswered points in the first quarter and built a 27-0 lead before the Wildcats got onto the scoreboard with a 12-yard touchdown run by Barber with five minutes left in the half. Victor Valley replied with a 30-yard touchdown run with three minutes left in the half. A pair of punts later, the first half ended with Victor Valley leading 33-6.
Victor Valley’s lead swelled to 61-6 with three minutes left in the game. With two minutes left, Barber scored a 10-yard running touchdown and completed a pass to Ayden Ogilvie for a 2-point conversion. With less than a minute to go, Barber scored again to bring the final score to 61-20.
The junior varsity Wildcats showed similar fireworks at the end of the first half, scoring eight points in the waning moments close Victor Valley’s lead to 14-10.
Scoring started after the Wildcats were stopped at the goal line but the home team’s defense forced the Victor Valley quarterback to throw an intentional ground ball form the end zone, resulting in a safety. After the resulting free kick, the Wildcats marched down the field and scored as the first half ended.
Victor Vally scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to beat the junior varsity Wildcats 42-10.
The Wildcats will host Rubidoux High School (0-3) Friday, Sept. 8, with the junior varsity game starting at 4 p.m. and the varsity match following at 7.
The game will be played at the new stadium on the Wildcat campus.