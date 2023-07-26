YUCCA MESA — Wind and a lack of fire hydrants challenged firefighters battling a blaze in a single-family house in the 1000 block of Balsa Lane Tuesday, July 25, according to Battalion Chief Robert Evans with the county fire department.
The fire was of such significance that two additional county units from Lucerne Valley and two Cal Fire engine crews were called in, Evans said. A cover unit from was moved up to ensure coverage for the west Basin.
County firefighters were called to the fire at 5:44 p.m.. The first engine crew arrived within minutes to find a house fully involved in flames with immediate risks to outbuildings and vehicles and a threat to vegetation, Evans said.
Southerly winds at 10-15 mph pushed the flames and there were no hydrants in the area, he added. The battalion chief called in a water tender to help shuttle water to the site.
A resident told firefighters that everyone was out of the house, so they launched a defensive attack from outside the building, Evans said. They stopped the fire from spreading into nearby properties and vegetation.
Evans said the fire was started accidentally.
The American Red Cross was called to support two adults who were displaced by the fire.