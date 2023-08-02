MORONGO BASIN — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing woman Fang Jin, a 47-year-old last heard from on July 22.
Deputies assigned to the Morongo Basin station responded to a report of a missing person in the area July 26. Deputies learned that Fang flew into Los Angeles from China on July 14.
She then took a train from Los Angeles to the Palm Springs area, where she was picked up by a male subject who was supposed to show her around the Morongo Basin. Fang was supposed to be camping in the Morongo Basin area in an unknown location, according to the sheriff’s station.
She was last heard from by a friend on July 22, who contacted Fang by telephone. Her current whereabouts are unknown.
The Desert Trail has asked the Sheriff’s Department for more information on Fang and the man who picked her up. This story will be updated at deserttrail.com as more information becomes available.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detective Tyler Bengard and reference report number 092301014. Bengard can be reached at the station at (760) 366-4175 or through dispatch at (909) 387-8313.