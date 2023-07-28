WONDER VALLEY — Fire struck a single-family home in the 77000 block of Baseline Road around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 25.
The house was fully involved with flames when firefighters arrived. As in the Yucca Mesa and Landers house fires that also hit this week, there was no hydrant in the area, forcing firefighters to shuttle water in, Battalion Chief Bob Evans said.
The residence was a complete loss. Red Cross was called in to help two residents find shelter.
County firefighters from Twentynine Palms and Joshua Tree were helped by firefighters from the combat center.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.