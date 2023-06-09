RANCHO CUCAMONGA — A 53-year-old Wonder Valley man arrested June 3 on suspicion of starting a fire was found unconscious in a county jail cell the next day and died June 7. The county Sheriff’s Department revealed the death in a news release Thursday.
The Sheriff’s Department did not release the man’s name. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said he was arrested around 7:18 p.m. June 3 on suspicion of setting fire to an RV “after a domestic argument,” in the area of Marks and Amboy roads in Wonder Valley.
The Desert Trail reported earlier this week that firefighters responding to the fire found a travel trailer and some nearby belongings burning.
According to the Sheriff’s Department news release, the man arrested for the fire was held overnight in the Joshua Tree jail, then transferred to the West Valley Detention Center on June 4.
He was placed alone in a holding cell; the Sheriff’s Department stated he was held in the cell while waiting for a housing assignment. Around 5:10 p.m., deputies found him unconscious inside of the cell, according to the news release.
“Deputies and medical staff immediately rendered aid,” the Sheriff’s Department said.
The man was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a nearby trauma center. He was pronounced dead on June 7.
Detectives with the sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division are investigating.
The Wonder Valley man is at least the sixth person in 2023 to die at West Valley Detention Center or after being taken from jail to the hospital.
Two men died last month. Adam Adams, 56, of Upland, was found dead in his cell on May 21. His cellmate was charged with murder. And on May 10, a 38-year-old West Covina man was found hanging in a cell.
The Sheriff’s Department stated the other four deaths this year happened after the inmates suffered medical emergencies.