JOSHUA TREE — The Joshua Tree Community Center was standing room only on Thursday afternoon as representatives from San Bernardino County’s Land Use Services department discussed their ongoing study on how short-term rentals have affected access to housing.
Short-term rentals, colloquially referred to as Airbnbs, are scattered throughout the Morongo Basin. The county estimates there are 6,300 short-term rentals in the desert and mountain regions, not including all of the short-term rentals located within incorporated cities. Short-term rentals take up nearly 10% of the housing market in both the cities of Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley, both of which have capped the number of short-term rental permits they will issue.
The county is considering the possibility of placing its own short-term rental cap and the meeting was part of an effort to conduct a comprehensive study on the need for a short-term rental cap in the unincorporated areas of the county in the desert and mountain regions.
The study kicked off in 2022 and Land Use Services originally planned to finish the study and come back to the board of supervisors in spring with a recommendation. However, staff said they had serious difficulties in finding the data they needed.
“We thought it was going to be complicated but it was more complicated than we thought,” said county consultant Colin Drukker. “We needed more data and more analysis.”
The problems primarily stemmed from a lack of information on which short-term rentals used to be long-term rentals; this information would not be included in ownership records for a property and online sources can be unreliable. To try to determine this information the county has been looking at census data, eviction records and real estate data and spoken directly with several property management companies.
“But all of these data sets have limitations on use,” Drukker said.
The county was able to determine more information, however, on properties that were built specifically to be short-term rentals.
Out of the estimated 6,300 short-term rentals in the unincorporated desert and mountain regions, they found that about two-thirds of these rentals were built in the last three to five years, indicating that they were likely built with the intention of being short-term rentals. Over half of the short-term rentals in the county became short-term rentals in 2020 or later, indicating that they were part of the large boom brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was then when people said, ‘Well I can’t fly but I can go to Joshua Tree and have internet,’” Drukker said. “That helped explode the popularity.”
Overall, more people are living full time in the desert and mountain communities, Drukker said, looking at census data from 2015 and 2021. Locals, however, have indicated different population trends.
According to data from the Joshua Basin Water District, the percentage of people living in Joshua Tree full-time has dropped about 16%. Joshua Basin Water District has also seen vast increases in water use in the district, much of which has been attributed to pools and hot tubs used by short-term rentals.
Locals at the meeting asked Land Use Services staff to consider looking at the desert separately from the mountain region to consider these types of unique issues.
They also brought up ongoing issues with short-term rentals like road damage and light and noise pollution, but county representatives said those concerns are best sent to code enforcement as their only intention with this meeting was to discuss housing concerns.
When discussing housing, locals said they are seeing several of their neighborhoods inundated with short-term rentals. They recommended the county look at the school district for data on families leaving the area and for information on the homeless student population, and why they became homeless.
Several shared personal stories about being evicted from their homes as owners chose to convert their properties to short-term rentals.
Planning director Heidi Duron said this information was particularly helpful and reminded the public that they continue to share these stories directly with county staff at the 3rd District open house scheduled for next Wednesday. The open house will be held 5-7 p.m. today at the Joshua Tree Bob Burke Government Center.
For more information on the county’s findings so far, visit https://str.sbcounty.gov.