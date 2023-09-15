New art collective emerges in Mojave

A new exhibit, “Emergence: Mojave Artists of Color Collective,” has opened at the Compound YV gallery. The exhibit features works by the new collective, which calls itself “an emerging group of BIPOC artists and creatives living and working in the Morongo Basin area.”
They plan to provide support, networking opportunities, studio visits, critique circles collaboration and collective exhibitions and events.
Their exhibit will be on view through Nov. 5 at the Compound YV, at 55379 Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley.
The exhibiting artists are Douglas Blanc, Yvonne Buchanan, Lisa G. French, Tania “T” Hammidi, Miri Hunter, Sakura Sky Kelley, Alex Maceda, Josie Kim Parker, Mansi Shah, B Stacey Villalobos and Elena Yu.
An opening reception was held Saturday and included a performance piece by Hunter called “Musings of a Black Woman in a Brown Desert.” Hammidi and Villalobos also performed.
The gallery will host more events in conjunction with the show and the public is invited to all of them.
There will be a panel discussion, “Masked Hours,” with Blanc, Buchanan, Hammidi, Kelley, Maceda and Yu, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 23.
Buchanan will screen the film “Blaxploitation” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5.
A show-closing event will include a performance by Villalobos at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
The show is co-curated by Yu, of the Mojave Artists of Color Collective, and Caroline Partamian, on behalf of Compound YV. It features the collective’s emerging artists and gives its more established artists an opportunity to share new ideas that are emerging in their work for the first time.
The title, “Emergence,” also reflects that the collective is a relatively new community and resource for self-identified artists of color who live and work in the Morongo Basin.
The press release for the show states, “Borrowing inspiration from bell hooks’ essay ‘Choosing the Margin as a Space of Radical Openness,’ ‘Emergence’ seeks to identify the spaces where we begin the process of revision. In these spaces, MACC artists invite us to explore identity and history as shaped by objects in their surrounding worlds. In turn, they shape the emergence of new paths.”
Works featured in the show cover a range of mediums and topics. Kelley created an intimate room for visitors to engage with handmade books that depict personal stories of loss.
“As a child of immigrants, Mansi Shah invites us to explore liminal spaces created by colliding cultures by re-imagining objects for pleasure, safety, play and joy,” the press release states.
“Yvonne Buchanan’s prints distort studio spaces the artist could only imagine during a time when her actual space was limited and threatened.”
French’s photographs invite viewers to balance California’s past, present and future.
Yu is exhibiting bulletin board collages using local massage parlor ads, asking herself and the viewer, ‘Are there Asian spaces in the desert?’”
“Alex Maceda’s time in the desert has been an extended meditation on space, sense of place, and belonging (or lack thereof), and her paintings dream up possibilities of healing, safety and self-discovery,” the press release states.
Blanc presents Yoruban gods as miniature Lego figures on hand drawn trading cards, using the language of a toy to create mythologies and heroes. Parker’s sculptures of goddesses protect the space while exploring intergenerational trauma and dynamics.
Through taste, touch and performance, Hammidi invites visitors to learn about the history of dates, both in California agriculture and also as staples of Southwest Asian and North African communities.
Hunter’s paintings of goddesses and abstractions on femininity echo in an original performance, while Villalobos’ performance channels spiritual ancestral practices through herbalism and song.