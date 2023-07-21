Arrest of Daniella Hess Prieto

Chula Vista police stage outside a Motel 6 for the arrest of Daniella Hess Prieto, then 40, on Aug. 9, 2022. A Chula Vista officer's license plate recognition system alerted him that a vehicle in the parking lot was connected to the San Bernardino County investigation into the shooting death of Gary Simak in Wonder Valley two days earlier. The officer matched the vehicle to Prieto, who had checked into a room. The SWAT team was called and made the arrest.

 Chula Vista Police photo

JOSHUA TREE — Gary Simrak’s parents and friends watched in court Thursday as Daniella Hess Prieto, 41, was sentenced to 21 years in state prison for shooting Simrak to death last summer in Wonder Valley.

Friends said Hess Prieto and Simrak had been in an on-again, off-again romantic relationship for years. The two met in Big Bear and moved to Wonder Valley.