JOSHUA TREE — Gary Simrak’s parents and friends watched in court Thursday as Daniella Hess Prieto, 41, was sentenced to 21 years in state prison for shooting Simrak to death last summer in Wonder Valley.
Friends said Hess Prieto and Simrak had been in an on-again, off-again romantic relationship for years. The two met in Big Bear and moved to Wonder Valley.
Hess Prieto shot Simrak to death and then took his car on Aug. 7, 2022, in the 7000 block of Nablee Road. Sheriff’s deputies found Simrak, 56, lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police arrested Hess Prieto at a motel in Chula Vista two days later.
Before the sentencing Thursday, Simrak’s mother, Catherine Simrak, spoke about her son and his death. She had last talked to him two days before his death. “He was excited to start a new life. … Little did either of us know that his dreams would never happen,” she said.
Gary loved life and people. He was particularly drawn to those who were downtrodden and in need,” Simrak said.
“I do not know the circumstances surrounding his death. I do know he was shot and left to die alone in the street. I am haunted by the question, ‘Did he die instantly or did he lie there alone dying?’ I may never know the answer.”
Turning to Hess Prieto, she said, “Danielle, your family has a live person. All I have is a box of ashes.”
Another friend of Simrak’s, Amanda Prescott, also gave a statement. She remembered his support after her father died.
“He got me through one of life’s hardest times,” she said.
“Gary brought a rare, unique kind of patience to his relationships. He was always gentle,” she said.
“I will for suffer from this loss. I feel lost some days without Gary’s guidance.”
Another friend, David Lock, said Simrak had struggled with addiction but was in recovery. However, Hess Prieto was still dependent on drugs, and the couple argued over that before she shot him.
“It was all over fentanyl,” Lock said outside the courtroom.
He told the judge that Hess Prieto got off too easily; Locke believes the court didn’t take Simrak’s death seriously because of his history of drug use and related crimes.
“It breaks my heart that she won,” he said in his victim impact statement. “She committed cold, premeditated murder and she didn’t get a life sentence. How can that be? Gary was the nicest person I’d ever met and it breaks my heart.”
Simrak loved Hess Prieto, he said.
“Gary was a one-of-a kind individual and she shot him like an executioner, then waited two minutes and shot him again. Then she took his car and drove away,” he said. “Our justice system has failed us once again.
Hess Prieto was charged with murder and carjacking, but in a bargain with prosecutors, she pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter — killing a person without the malicious intention to do so, upon a sudden quarrel or in the heat of passion, according to California law.
She also admitted to using a firearm while committing a violent felony.
Guerrero sentenced her to the aggravated, or higher, sentence of 11 years for voluntary manslaughter plus 10 years for using a firearm.
“It is a substantial punishment,” Guerrero said. “It doesn’t equate to the loss that all of you have expressed. But given that she is willing to accept responsibility for these offenses and accept the punishment, it would be my inclination to go with the plea agreement.”
Hess Prieto got credit for 397 days already served in the county jail; 51 of those days were for good conduct credits. While in state prison, she can get credit for 15% of the days she serves with good conduct to go toward an earlier release.
Her attorney, Mark Shoup, asked the judge to recommend her for the fire camp program, in which inmates work on state firefighting and fire prevention programs. Guerrero replied that he would recommend to make her eligible to the program, but it would ultimately be up to the Department of Corrections.
“Miss Hess Prieto, I hope that the statements made by the victim’s family today have had an impact. Good luck to you,” he added.