Crash

JOHNSON VALLEY — CHP officers are looking for the driver of a 1994 Chevrolet Silverado who allegedly fled the scene of a crash that left one person with major injures Wednesday.

The driver, who was towing a small utility trailer, was headed north on Old Woman Springs Road north of Valley Vista Road at 5:10 a.m.  For unknown reasons, Officer Michael Radford reported, the driver stopped in the northbound lane with no lights on.

