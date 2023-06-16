The online Asher Grey Gallery’s featured artist for the month of June is Bob Stevens, opening his new show, “Bubble Study/Ocean Expressions.” The show is featured now through June 30.
To see the show, visit artsy.net/partner/asher-grey-gallery.
“Stevens creates a magical moment, capturing light and form with a playful eye, in these photographs from ‘Bubble Study/Ocean Expressions,’ a gallery press release states.
“The series uses man-made bubbles, floating above the vastness of ‘Mother’ (the Pacific Ocean) whose life span is determined by the direction and velocity of wind and long exposures of breaking waves.”
Stevens has spent his life on or near the Pacific Ocean. His photographs draw on the symbolism of the horizon as infinite possibility, the endless hues and textures that appear on the ocean’s surface (infinite variety), and constant and neverending motion (infinite action).