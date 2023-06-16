Asher Grey featured artisit inspired by Pacific Ocean

Bob Stevens is the featured artist at the online Asher Grey Gallery for the month of June. This piece is called "Bubble Study #2." Stevens has lived his life near the Pacific Ocean.

 courtesy photo

The online Asher Grey Gallery’s featured artist for the month of June is Bob Stevens, opening his new show, “Bubble Study/Ocean Expressions.” The show is featured now through June 30.

To see the show, visit artsy.net/partner/asher-grey-gallery.

Tags