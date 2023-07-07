The online Asher Grey Gallery opened a new show Saturday. It’s a group show of portraits appropriately called “Portraiture.” It will be the featured exhibit at the gallery through July 31.
The show includes work by many familiar artists like Karin Skiba, Scott Monteith, Brian Leatart, Frederick Fulmer and Marcia Geiger. Other participating artists are Connor Liljestrom, Bruce Davidson, Robert Schwan, Nicolaus Van der Horst, R. Namioz, Gosia, Louis Jaquet, Naomi Parker, David Eddington and Tony De Carlo.
The press release for the show said, “The online gallery art show of portraits is a stunning display of art in a variety of styles. From realistic to abstract, visitors can find paintings, drawings, and photography that capture the beauty of human features.
Viewers can explore the nuances of each individual style, from the subtle brush strokes of an oil painting to the vibrant colors of a watercolor portrait. The show also features photographs that capture the raw emotion of the subject, as well as abstract works that capture the essence of a personality without relying on a realistic representation. Each portrait, no matter the style, is a unique expression of the artist’s vision. Whether it’s a classic portrait, a self-portrait, or a surrealist interpretation, this online gallery art show of portraits has something to offer everyone.”