Asher Grey showing portraits

The Asher Grey Gallery group portrait show includes this piece, called "Petr 456," by Scott Monteith.

 courtesy photo

The online Asher Grey Gallery opened a new show Saturday. It’s a group show of portraits appropriately called “Portraiture.” It will be the featured exhibit at the gallery through July 31.

The show includes work by many familiar artists like Karin Skiba, Scott Monteith, Brian Leatart, Frederick Fulmer and Marcia Geiger. Other participating artists are Connor Liljestrom, Bruce Davidson, Robert Schwan, Nicolaus Van der Horst, R. Namioz, Gosia, Louis Jaquet, Naomi Parker, David Eddington and Tony De Carlo.