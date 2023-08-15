Linda Shrader art

Art by Linda Shrader from a previous contest. 

YUCCA VALLEY— The California Welcome Center in Yucca Valley is currently accepting submissions for its 5th art show—open to any artist residing in California. Winners of each category will show their art at the Welcome Center for five months, and become consigners in the Center’s shop.

More than 20,000 visitors walk in the Welcome Center building every year, and previous winners have sold for thousands of dollars this year alone.