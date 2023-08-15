YUCCA VALLEY— The California Welcome Center in Yucca Valley is currently accepting submissions for its 5th art show—open to any artist residing in California. Winners of each category will show their art at the Welcome Center for five months, and become consigners in the Center’s shop.
More than 20,000 visitors walk in the Welcome Center building every year, and previous winners have sold for thousands of dollars this year alone.
“The Welcome Center of Yucca Valley is at the center of our communities, and art is a big part of our lives here. More than 40 local artists already are consigners at the Welcome Center, and we partner with Arts In Public Places. Our very own art show is a unique occasion for artists to show and sell their art,” shared Matt Beurois, the Director of Operations & Marketing at the California Welcome Center.
The art show is accepting submissions for three categories: photography, painting, and mixed media—allowing most art pieces to be received, as long as artists can hang it safely on a wall. The judges will review every submission with a kind eye, looking at the message it carries, the emotions it sparks, the techniques used, and the material.
The submitted art doesn't need to be connected to the desert or show a desert-inspired scene. The focus really is on the artists and the art they create.
“We love to provide opportunities to local artists to show their art to international visitors coming in the Welcome Center, and allow local residents to see art creations coming from all over California,” added Beurois.
The Welcome Center is seeing a net increase in the number of international visitors walking in the door. In 2019, before pandemic, in twelve months, the Center received 969 tourists from abroad. In 2023, the Welcome Center already helped 817 international tourists in the first seven months.
The summer of 2023 is the busiest the California Welcome Center has had in five years—not only with international visitors, but also with all types of visitors—making it the ideal time to submit art for viewing. Visitation numbers have surpassed the numbers pre-Covid, while more visitors from out-of-state make the Welcome Center of Yucca valley their first stop on the highway to learn about the best ways to enjoy the desert.
Winners of the art show contest will be announced on September 18. Each of the four winners will showcase and sell their artwork in the California Welcome Center in Yucca Valley for 12 months. They will also be featured on the Welcome Center’s online store.