JOHNSON VALLEY — CHP officers are looking for the driver of a 1994 Chevrolet Silverado who allegedly fled the scene of a crash that left one person with major injures Wednesday.
The driver, who was towing a small utility trailer, was headed north on Old Woman Springs Road north of Valley Vista Road at 5:10 a.m. For unknown reasons, Officer Michael Radford reported, the driver stopped in the northbound lane with no lights on.
Jose Salazar-Ramirez, 74, of Victorville, was driving a 2005 Nissan Frontier north on Old Woman Springs Road and rear-ended the trailer being pulled by the Chevrolet.
The driver of the Chevrolet fled from the scene on foot, the CHP said.
Salazar-Ramirez and his passenger, Arminda Gomez, 75, of Victorville, were driven to Hi-Desert Medical Center by ambulance. Salazar-Ramirez suffered major injuries and Gomez suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the Chevrolet was described as a thin white man, 50-60 years of age, with grayish long hair and a beard. Investigators do not know if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, Radford said.
The CHP asks anyone with information to call the Morongo Basin CHP office at (760) 366-3707.