City costs for sheriff’s department go up next year

MORONGO BASIN — The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors approved updated contracts between the Sheriff’s Department and cities Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley last week.
These contracts include services from the Sheriff’s Department, the coroner and public administration.
For Twentynine Palms, a $5.3 million contract was approved for the 2023-24 fiscal year effective July 1. This contract was about $800,000 more than the contract for fiscal year 2022-23.
This cost is primarily due to small pay increases spread across the different employees serving Twentynine Palms as well as additional hours. Last year 40 hours per week were allotted for detective work within the city, and this year there will be 80 hours.
Another change is that the city will have access to another mobile data computer, which will cost about $571.
The town of Yucca Valley will also have access to an additional mobile data computer this year. The Yucca Valley contract increased from about $5.9 last year to $6.4 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Apart from the additional computer access and pay adjustments, Yucca Valley will have no changes to its contract with the department next year.