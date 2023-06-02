Do you like buttermilk biscuits and homemade sausage gravy? Well, I sure do! The Copper Mountain Mesa Community Center is having its first-Saturday breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. this Saturday. There’s all kinds of incredible edibles you can stuff your face with and then wash it all down with on-the-spot freshly ground beans provided by Desert Rat Roasters.
Our center is located at 65336 Winters Road in north Joshua Tree.
Kip Fjeld is working on getting a batch of cold patch asphalt from the San Bernardino County road district to fix up all them holes on the paved part of Winters that sends our vehicles bouncing and careening down the road. Those of you who want to volunteer to help with the patching are to contact the community center website at cmmcommunitycenter.org and send us an email if you’re interested. Kip will let y’all know when our next patching day will be.
Did you know: I didn’t know until recently, that you can find the outside temperature by counting how many chirps a cricket makes in 15 seconds. Just count and add 40 to the number of the little bugger’s chirps and this will get you pretty dang close in Fahrenheit. I tested it and it does indeed work.
My neighbor and friend Dave and I took our e-bikes up to the old copper mines in the hills nearby. We were gone for 2½ hours there and back. We were traveling through some pretty gnarly country, climbing up the rock-strewn trails to the old mines. We walked into two different mines. The first mine went straight back many yards, but the second mine that was farther up the hill went back a little more and in the center split off in two directions; kinda sorta like a giant underground cross.
It was a hot day and we were both happy to get back home.
Thought for the day: Knowledge is to be clawed and fought for, ripped from pages of books, teachers and other visionaries, greedily devoured, consumed, processed and then shared among others.