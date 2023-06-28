drugs opiods

SAN BERNARDINO — The San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health recently launched a countywide campaign to raise awareness about the unprecedented rise in overdoses and poisonings caused by fentanyl. The campaign will continue throughout the year, with the message “Fentanyl Doesn’t Care. But We Do.” 

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is tasteless, odorless and too small to see; an amount about the size of two grains of sand can cause an overdose. In 2021, there were 354 fentanyl overdose deaths in the county. Many of these deaths were related to laced counterfeit prescription pills, a problem that is still persisting throughout the county according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department.

