SAN BERNARDINO — The San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health recently launched a countywide campaign to raise awareness about the unprecedented rise in overdoses and poisonings caused by fentanyl. The campaign will continue throughout the year, with the message “Fentanyl Doesn’t Care. But We Do.”
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is tasteless, odorless and too small to see; an amount about the size of two grains of sand can cause an overdose. In 2021, there were 354 fentanyl overdose deaths in the county. Many of these deaths were related to laced counterfeit prescription pills, a problem that is still persisting throughout the county according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department.
“There is a misperception that fentanyl only affects drug addicts when in reality, it’s affecting a broad segment of our community,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Dawn Rowe.
“This campaign will help shed light on the reality of the fentanyl crisis and help us save lives.”
This campaign aims to educate the public on the serious dangers of fentanyl, bring awareness and equip people with the lifesaving resources available.
“Fentanyl doesn’t care that you are a parent, a student, or someone experimenting with drugs for the first time,” said the county in a press release. “Fentanyl takes lives with no remorse, but San Bernardino County does care and wants to ensure you have the resources and knowledge to save a life.”
In partnership with Stop the Void and INTO LIGHT, this campaign uses real stories of individuals who lost their life due to a drug overdose. Theresa Clower, executive director for INTO LIGHT Project, states, “Sharing the stories of the loved ones in this project provides communities the opportunity to talk about the issue of stigma around substance use disorder.”
Jaime Puerta founded Stop the Void, when his only son Daniel died due to fentanyl poisoning on April 6, 2020. In the documentary “Dead on Arrival,” as Jaime recalls the last moments with his son Daniel, he shares, “I wish someone had sat me down and had this talk with me, about what fentanyl does to people. I didn’t get that chance. You do.”
If you suspect a family member or friend might have a problem with substance use, speak to them about getting help. Counselors will work with you and your family member or friend to design a treatment plan that works for you. When you’re ready, you or your family member or friend can call (800) 968-2636 to reach the Substance Use Disorder Helpline, 24 hours a day, for a free and confidential screening.