YUCCA VALLEY — A collision in Yucca Valley on Saturday night, Aug. 5, left over 1,000 homes and businesses without power for up to four hours. The driver was charged with driving under the influence and three Yucca Valley residents were injured.
Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to Yucca Mesa Road and Barron Drive around 10:50 p.m. for a two-vehicle traffic collision.
Deputies said the driver of a white Ford SUV, traveling north on Yucca Mesa Road, ran into the rear of a red Jeep Wrangler turning left onto Barron Drive from Yucca Mesa Road. The force of the collision caused both vehicles to overturn and the red Jeep Wrangler to run into an Edison pole.
Three occupants of the Jeep were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. They were a 48-year-old, a 23-year-old resident and a 14-year-old, all residents of Yucca Valley.
A 1-year-old resident of Lake Havasu, Arizona, was also in the white Ford SUV.
The collision into the pole caused a power disruption to a large portion of Yucca Valley for several hours. The power shut off for 1,651 Southern California Edison customers. Homes and businesses affected were west of Linda Lee Drive and both north and south of Twentynine Palms Highway, both inside and outside of the city limits.
A section of Yucca Mesa Road near Barron Drive was closed due to the large amounts of debris scattered about. Public works crews from the town of Yucca Valley and San Bernardino County responded to clean the roadway of debris. Southern California Edison also responded to assess the damages and restore power.
“Our crews worked as quickly as safety allowed and restored power by 2:56 a.m.,” said SCE spokesperson Reggie Kumar.
The driver of the Ford, Alexis Hernandez, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment. Hernandez was booked at the Central Detention Center. She later posted bail and was released from custody.