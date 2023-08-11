Crash

YUCCA VALLEY — A collision in Yucca Valley on Saturday night, Aug. 5, left over 1,000 homes and businesses without power for up to four hours. The driver was charged with driving under the influence and three Yucca Valley residents were injured. 

Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to Yucca Mesa Road and Barron Drive around 10:50 p.m. for a two-vehicle traffic collision.