"Grandma! Mine is over here!” “Look at this one!” Kids and adults greeted the work hanging at the Black Rock Nature Center with glee at the show opening May 5. The show features paintings by Morongo Unified School District students, who gave human characteristics to subjects like Diet Coke cans and fruit.

“I let my hand do whatever it wanted and it made an ice cream cone,” 6-year-old Sofia Diaz explained as she showed her work, a pink-headed double-scoop cone.