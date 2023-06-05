"Grandma! Mine is over here!” “Look at this one!” Kids and adults greeted the work hanging at the Black Rock Nature Center with glee at the show opening May 5. The show features paintings by Morongo Unified School District students, who gave human characteristics to subjects like Diet Coke cans and fruit.
“I let my hand do whatever it wanted and it made an ice cream cone,” 6-year-old Sofia Diaz explained as she showed her work, a pink-headed double-scoop cone.
Sofia, a first grader at Onaga Elementary, was one of 122 children whose works lined the walls of the gallery inside the national park nature center in Yucca Valley. They made their creations through Groundwork Arts, a group that taps professional local artists to give lessons in 10 elementary schools (all but Condor Elementary on the Marine base). They have 10 artists giving 98 classes.
Groundwork Arts was founded by Rhonda Lane Coleman. It started as an after-school program and went to using video lessons when schools were held online starting in 2020. Now, they’re back in the classrooms.
Members of Groundwork Arts make short videos to be shown in the classrooms, introducing a desert artist’s work and explaining this month’s project. Finally, artists visit the classrooms to guide the children while they make their own work.
Groundwork provides all the supplies and gets grants to pay for everything. “We want to make it as easy as possible for the MUSD teachers. They are incredible. They do so much,” Coleman said.
For spring, the children learned about Nich Karp, a Desert Hot Springs artist who uses whimsical characters in his paintings. They gave their imaginations free rein in their vivid paintings.
“I was thinking about something that was not my favorite. I thought maybe I should do something I don’t really like,” explained Lily Kenny, a 7-year-old in first grade at Friendly Hills. She painted a watermelon giving a friendly wink. The fruit looks friendly, but, “I don’t really like watermelon,” Lily said.
Zia Willey Barker, a 10-year-old at Yucca Mesa Elementary, painted a rain cloud with a broken heart. “It kind of felt right to do a rain cloud because I feel rain clouds a lot of times are interacting with emotions and sadness,” she said.
Coleman has been working in the arts and arts education for 30 years. “I’ve taught kindergarten through grad school. This is hands-down the most rewarding job I’ve ever had,” she said.
“Kids come up to me in the grocery store. ‘Miss Rhonda, what are we doing next?’”
One of the most rewarding interactions was with a parent at the winter exhibit opening. Their child had come home after the art lesson saying, “Mom, we’ve got to watch this video and you’ve got to do this with me.”
Tobias Haberstroh, a 6-year-old from Twentynine Palms Elementary, painted a Diet Coke can with a big smile and a speech balloon saying, “Hi!!!” Tobias was careful to explain the marks after the “i” were exclamation points, not extra letters. He enjoys the art classes, his mom, Katherine Haberstroh, said.
“It’s a positive impact, having artists teach our children art,” she said. “They always come home with different ideas and expressions.”
Tobias had a favorite memory of his own: “My favorite was when I made something with my mom.”
Groundwork Arts will be back in the classrooms next year. For now, the show “Put a Face On It,” featuring the children’s latest works, is on display inside the Black Rock Nature Center at the Yucca Valley entrance to Joshua Tree National Park. Hours are 8 to 11 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m. daily.