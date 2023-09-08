Fire burns in Yucca Valley neighborhood

A home on Sioux Avenue in Yucca Valley was burned by fire Tuesday.

 County fire photo

YUCCA VALLEY — A secondary home on a Sioux Avenue property was burned in a fire Tuesday night.

Battalion Chief Donnie Viloria with San Bernardino County Fire said the incident was reported at 10:50 p.m. as a kitchen fire in a residence on the 7000 block of Sioux Avenue in Yucca Valley. 

Tags