Fire burns in Yucca Valley neighborhood

YUCCA VALLEY — A secondary home on a Sioux Avenue property was burned in a fire Tuesday night.
Battalion Chief Donnie Viloria with San Bernardino County Fire said the incident was reported at 10:50 p.m. as a kitchen fire in a residence on the 7000 block of Sioux Avenue in Yucca Valley.
People reporting the fire said that they did not see anyone inside but could see flames and hear what sounded like a fire alarm.
Firefighters found a secondary occupancy building to the rear of the primary house well involved in flames, Viloria said.
“The main body of the fire was knocked down quickly, and a primary search of the structure proved that no occupants were inside,” he said.
County firefighters from Yucca Valley and Joshua Tree in addition to a Cal Fire engine were on scene. No injuries were reported.
“A fire investigator was called and worked late into the night. The fire cause has not yet been determined,” Viloria added.