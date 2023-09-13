JOSHUA TREE — Fire destroyed two outbuildings on a large abandoned property in the area of Sutton Avenue and Broadway Sunday afternoon.
The fire was reported at 12:16 p.m. in a neighborhood a few blocks east of Joshua Tree Elementary School.
“Both buildings were a total loss,” said Justin Burtt, battalion chief with the San Bernardino County fire department.
No other structures were involved or threatened by flames.
“It took three engine companies about 45 minutes to extinguish the fire,” Burrt added.
No one was hurt.
A fire investigator was called to the scene but the cause has yet to be determined, the battalion chief said.