Luna Drive in Flamingo Heights

A development firm is applying for a permit to build a "resort destination" on 640 acres starting on this corner in Flamingo Heights.

 Stacy Moore Hi-Desert Star

FLAMINGO HEIGHTS — A group called Save Our Deserts will strategize on how to oppose a proposed camping resort in Flamingo Heights at a town hall meeting. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Flamingo Heights Community Association, 55977 Perris St.

Developers Steve Botthof and partner Larry Roth, who own the land under Robott Land Company, proposed the resort project known as Flamingo 640. Locals objected to their plans and the San Bernardino County Planning Commission effectively denied it on March 7. No one on the commission would move to approve or deny the project, so it was denied by default.