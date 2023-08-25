FLAMINGO HEIGHTS — A group called Save Our Deserts will strategize on how to oppose a proposed camping resort in Flamingo Heights at a town hall meeting. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Flamingo Heights Community Association, 55977 Perris St.
Developers Steve Botthof and partner Larry Roth, who own the land under Robott Land Company, proposed the resort project known as Flamingo 640. Locals objected to their plans and the San Bernardino County Planning Commission effectively denied it on March 7. No one on the commission would move to approve or deny the project, so it was denied by default.
Botthof and Roth filed an appeal, asking the county board of supervisors to approve their project.
They want to build a 75-site campground on part of a 640-acre parcel on the east side of Old Woman Springs Road, south of the extension of Luna Vista Lane. The land is zoned for rural living, which allows campsites. Local opponents contend that the project is more than a campsite, because it would have permanent structures.
The project site includes a large portion of the Pipes Canyon wash, but the actual campgrounds would be on the east side of the canyon, abutting the wash.
The resort would include 20 camping lofts of 1,230 square feet each, 35 tents at 220 square feet each and 20 chalets at 850 square feet each.
The plan also includes a 10,000-square-foot restaurant, a 5,500-square-foot art barn, a bar, a pool, a yoga deck, fire pits and a heli-pad for emergency use only.
Since the project was introduced to the public, several members of the community have spoken out against it, citing concerns about the environment, traffic, noise and more.
They are asking the county to require Robbot Land Company to complete a full environmental impact report under the California Environmental Quality Act. That would include studies on how the project would affect traffic, wildlife, air and water quality, noise and the dark skies.
County planning staff exempted the company from preparing a full report, stating the project wasn’t extensive enough to make one necessary.
Save Our Deserts, whose logo features the slogan “No resorts,” will host the town hall meeting Aug. 31 to start preparing locals to oppose the project when it comes before the board of superviors.
“We believe that our desert community’s voice matters, and we invite all residents to attend this meeting to stay informed and engaged,” the meeting announcement reads.
The group has posted extensive information about the project, its history and their objections at saveourdesert.org.