La Matadora Gallery is exhibiting a group show called “Defiled Thrift Store Art!” Those who were unable to make the opening event can still see the show during regular gallery hours from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays or by appointment at 61857 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree.
The list of thrift store defilers includes Beth Allen, Abe Alvarez-Tostado, Joe Alvarez, Amoretto, Dianne Bennett, Rachael Buettell, Carolyn King, Kime Buzzelli, Matt Case, Maryam Ghaffari, Cyrina Hadad, Jeff Hafler, Colleena Hake, Jane E. Herrold, Erin Jhi, Jenz, Zara Kand, Clair Case, Gina Kohn, Dan LeVin, Mara Moon, Al Marcano, Marcus Mercado, Sarah Nocktonick, ReLiK, Jenny Tang, Shirley Perl, Just Ro, Thyrza Segal, Shrine, Edwin Thomas Smith, Bombshelter Alley, Beau-James Page, Kelly Witmer, Tonya Van Parys, Aaron Sheppard and Bengles.