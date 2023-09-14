Hi-Desert woman calls for the protection of neighborhood hawks

YUCCA VALLEY — Patti Dietrick has photographed the Cooper’s hawks that have sheltered in the same nest on Barberry Avenue for the past two years, raising their young. Dietrick and her partner walk their dog at least a couple times a day and have been able to watch the fledglings grow and leave the nest when they were ready.
This year was different, however, as strong winds almost downed the four-foot nest from the tamarisk tree and the owners of that property had the tree and nest cut down before the last fledgling was ready.
“The owner decided to cut the branch down and have it removed for liability reasons and it was just heartbreaking, really, because we could tell that one was still there. He looked like he was old enough to leave,” Dietrick said.
The tree trimmers chopped the branch down and the bird that had been there that morning had taken off when the truck pulled up. It was a hard scene for Dietrick to watch, as the bird was still young and she was hoping they would wait at least another week or so. After two years of photographing the Cooper’s hawks from a distance with her camera, now it looks like a nest was never there in the first place.
Dietrick has a water fountain in her backyard, and after they were forced from their nest, the birds came several times a day to sit in the mulberry trees and drink and bathe in the fountain.
“I think that all of nature out here is just so unique in the Hi-Desert. And once you spend some time here, you get to see how they live and how they survive,” she said.
Cooper’s hawks are protected in the state of California, under the Fish and Game Code and the California Code of Regulation.
Most bird nests are also protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
This law states, “No person may take (kill), possess, import, export, transport, sell, purchase, barter or offer for sale any migratory bird, or the parts, nests or eggs of such bird except as may be permitted under the terms of a valid permit….”
Under the migratory bird act, it is illegal to destroy a nest that has eggs or chicks in it or if there are young birds that are still dependent on the nest for survival.
Under very limited circumstances, the service may issue permits to take active nests. Nest removal permits are usually only issued when the particular nest is causing a human health or safety concern or the birds are in immediate danger, according to Fish and Wildlife.
It is usually required that you wait for the nest to become inactive, meaning it contains no eggs or chicks and is no longer being used by birds for breeding, before destroying it.