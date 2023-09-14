Hi-Desert woman calls for the protection of neighborhood hawks

Patti Dietrick took this photograph of a pair of hawks that nested in her neighborhood.

 Patti Dietrick photo

YUCCA VALLEY — Patti Dietrick has photographed the Cooper’s hawks that have sheltered in the same nest on Barberry Avenue for the past two years, raising their young. Dietrick and her partner walk their dog at least a couple times a day and have been able to watch the fledglings grow and leave the nest when they were ready.

This year was different, however, as strong winds almost downed the four-foot nest from the tamarisk tree and the owners of that property had the tree and nest cut down before the last fledgling was ready.

