Highway Sanctuary

Shrine enjoys collecting random, discarded, unwanted, everyday items for his installation.

 Courtesy photo

For a local artist known by the name “Shrine,” the creative process that began in his grandmother’s kitchen during the 1960s has flourished into an otherworldly assemblage of collected curiosities.

From drawing, painting and telling stories, Shrine has honed his passions with an unbroken chain of art that has continued uninterrupted to this present day — forming his own “Highway Sanctuary” at Flamingo Heights in Yucca Valley. 

