For a local artist known by the name “Shrine,” the creative process that began in his grandmother’s kitchen during the 1960s has flourished into an otherworldly assemblage of collected curiosities.
From drawing, painting and telling stories, Shrine has honed his passions with an unbroken chain of art that has continued uninterrupted to this present day — forming his own “Highway Sanctuary” at Flamingo Heights in Yucca Valley.
Enjoying the process of collecting random, discarded, unwanted, everyday items, Shrine gathers junk and trash of every kind to organize them in a way that feels exciting and new. Highway Sanctuary is a testament to that process.
“I paint all things constantly. I ruthlessly draw lines in dirt and on cardboard. I create monuments to loved ones; my art is the art of creating the world I want to live in, as I surround myself with what inspires me,” Shrine said.
“I celebrate as best as I can by making my bottle towers and shacks, as one would expect from a contemporary folk artist.”
Highway Sanctuary was founded in 2020. It is not a complete installation, and it has no end destination. Shrine describes it as a journey creating a 5-acre sculpture garden and workshop space, with many different artists invited to contribute.
His intention with Highway Sanctuary is to create a place where people feel inspired and a place where artists can share their process through workshops free to locals.
“For the most part, I think people appreciate something unusual going on in Flamingo Heights. I tour often, doing commissions internationally, with my base in Flamingo Heights, Yucca Valley,” Shrine shared.
Shrine considers staying inspired to be important in the excitement of discovery and the game of creating meaning — allowing ideas to birth themselves. Shrine credits art as a way to manage his emotions and a way to celebrate being alive. He believes it is important to make art, as it’s important to feel.
“One invites inspiration. You allow it to bloom inside you; you nurture it, it nurtures you. It appears before you and you say thank you. I’m open to it and it shows itself to me. It’s a way of life,” he said.
“An unknowable amount of projects will continue to unfold — an avalanche of projects is underway … monsoon projects. I encourage all people to make all things. If one feels the desire to make something, then they should make something, make a line, make a sound, enjoy yourself.”
Shrine’s artistic journey and progress with Highway Sanctuary can be seen on Instagram, @shrineon.