PIONEERTOWN — Cracker is returning to the Morongo Basin next week to play at one of their longtime favorite venues, Pappy and Harriet’s. The renowned American rockers are no strangers to the desert and their upcoming show is sure to draw a crowd with the bands unique take on classic California rock music mixed with country influences.
Cracker will be performing Saturday, July 1 in Pioneertown.
Co-founders David Lowery and Johnny Hickman formed Cracker in 1990 and they have since amassed 10 studio albums, multiple gold records, thousands of live performances, hit songs that are still in current radio rotation around the globe and a worldwide fan base. Some may recognize their hits “Low,” “Teen Angst (What The World Needs Now),” “Euro-Trash Girl” and “Get Off This.”
Lowery, a California native, is a longtime visitor to the desert and even owned a home in the area for several years.
“We have played there pretty much every year since 1996,” he said. “We made our platinum album out there.”
He even celebrates his birthday out here every year with a show. Cracker famously hosted a festival at Pappy and Harriet’s with Lowery’s former band, Camper Van Beethoveen. The Cracker Camper Van Beethoven Campout happened every year for 15 years.
“I love it out there. I love the venue,” he said. “There’s nothing like a moonless night out there.”
Over the last few years, Lowry has been focusing on his solo music. He began releasing a series of loosely autobiographical albums a few years ago, including “In The Shadow of the Bull” (2019), “Leaving Key Member Clause” (2021) and “Vending Machine” (2023). These albums are currently available in physical formats and are not available on streaming services.
Originally intended as an experiment, the limited-release strategy generated revenues that far exceeded what would be expected from a streaming release. Thus, Lowery has continued in this manner.
“I kinda started before COVID with a low-key project,” he said. “I planned on doing it by mail order. I’m recording the fourth one now. I think economically it makes more sense.”
Lowery said that with this method, the music goes directly to his fan base and he makes the equivalent of nearly 30 million streams on Spotify by instead selling the physical albums. These songs, however, will all hit the streaming platforms in 2024 and some of them can be heard on the upcoming tour.
The show at Pappy and Harriett’s will feature many hits, fan favorites and deep cuts from Cracker’s 31-year recording career, including material from their last acclaimed double-album, “Berkeley To Bakersfield.”
Lowery said a friend of the band, a slide guitar player, will be coming to play with them as well so the show will feature some of their country favorites.
“But we’ll play all of our hits too, don’t worry,” he said.
He went on to say that it’s sure to be a fun show and he looks forward to seeing everyone there.