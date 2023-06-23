Cracker

 Jason Thrasher photo

PIONEERTOWN — Cracker is returning to the Morongo Basin next week to play at one of their longtime favorite venues, Pappy and Harriet’s. The renowned American rockers are no strangers to the desert and their upcoming show is sure to draw a crowd with the bands unique take on classic California rock music mixed with country influences.

Cracker will be performing Saturday, July 1 in Pioneertown.