Johnson Valley News

The Johnson Valley Community Center is home of the Johnson Valley Improvement Association.

 Stacy Moore Hi-Desert Star

Reminder, the fried chicken dinner at the Johnson Valley Community Center is at 6 p.m. this Saturday evening!

Enjoy this old-time summertime favorite — fried chicken with potato salad and baked beans, plus dessert — all for only $10 per person; $5 for the kids 12 and under plate!

Tags