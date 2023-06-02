Reminder, the fried chicken dinner at the Johnson Valley Community Center is at 6 p.m. this Saturday evening!
Enjoy this old-time summertime favorite — fried chicken with potato salad and baked beans, plus dessert — all for only $10 per person; $5 for the kids 12 and under plate!
Invite your neighbors, family and friends; the doors open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner is at 6!
Everyone is always welcome to stay after dinner, too, for the general meeting and any events or news announcements.
The Johnson Valley Community Center is easy to find; pavement all the way. From scenic Highway 247, between mileposts 21 and 22, turn at the big red Johnson Valley sign onto Larrea Road and go 1 ¾ miles up to Quailbush Road. The community center is the large building on the corner on your left, 50567 Quailbush Road.
Our friends at the Morongo Basin Historical Society invite you to the grand opening of their newly-refurbished Museum and Research Center in Landers.
Take a fascinating self-guided tour and see new and enhanced exhibits both indoors and outdoors, showcasing the history of this area.
Outdoors you’ll see the original Landers Post Office whose postmaster was Vernette Landers herself, plus a replica assay office, a jackrabbit homestead cabin and much more.
Inside find the thoroughly researched stories of Giant Rock and the fabled Integratron, a veterans office with relics of the ’50s and ’60s, as well as an exhibit of the natural history of our Hi-Desert environment among other fascinating displays.
Situated in the heart of the Homestead Valley, the Museum and Research Center occupies the home of pioneers Newlin and Vernette Landers, bequeathed to the historical society.
Admission is free; volunteer docents are on hand to answer your questions.
Grand opening day is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The museum is at 632 Landers Lane in Landers.
From Highway 247, go 3 miles on Reche Road to the modern Landers Post Office, and turn right onto Landers Lane. The museum is just ahead on your right.
If you can’t make the opening, their regular hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. It’s worth a return trip, for sure.
Mark the date, Friday, June 23, for another night outside under desert stars: The Victor Valley Museum, in partnership with the High Desert Astronomical Society (HiDAS), is hosting Cosmic Nights from 7:30-9:30 p.m. June 23 at 11873 Apple Valley Road in Apple Valley.
Enjoy telescope viewing and your opportunity to discuss astronomy with telescope operators. Bring binoculars or set up your own telescope if you wish!
For more information, call (760) 995-8770.
Got news or more milestones? Call Betty Munson at (760) 364-2646.