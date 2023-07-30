JOSHUA TREE— On July 19, the Joshua Basin Water District held its regular meeting, featuring a presentation by Vice President Stacy Doolittle called “Climate Change and the Joshua Tree,” detailing the environmental impacts changing temperatures will have on the Joshua Tree.
It was revealed in the presentation that California has experienced profound temperature changes between the years 1950 to 2000 of an additional 2.6 Fahrenheit in the Joshua Tree area.
“These average summer temperatures have risen approximately three degrees since 1896. This shows the impacts of global warming—where changes in global and local temperatures occur due to the accumulation of carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere,” explained Doolittle.
For 650 thousand years, atmospheric carbon dioxide has never been above 300 parts per million until now. By burning fossil fuels, the atmosphere has changed from what it was thousands of years ago. These gas concentrations have reached a level that guarantees substantial impacts for the foreseeable future.
Doolittle emphasized that now is the time to take action regarding the environmental impacts that climate change will have on the Joshua Tree. The average temperature currently for the Joshua Tree area is 81 degrees, but in the near future, it is suggested that the average temperature of the Basin could reach 90 degrees.
“Extreme heat rarely occurred 50 years ago, and now it occurs 77 percent of the time. This warming is already affecting bird species locally. Shrinking rainfall has led to the loss of more than 40 percent of bird species in the Mojave Desert,” shared Doolittle.
The Hi-Desert relies on birds for basic functions such as pollination and acting as predator and prey, and the iconic Joshua Tree will also be impacted by climate change. It’s predicted that Joshua Trees will likely move up in elevation to escape the hotter temperatures.
It was also addressed that there will be negative impacts to human health with climate change, such as the suffering of outdoor worker productivity and the environmental changes will lead to the likelihood of a drought.
It was determined that the Joshua Bain Water District can help mitigate the effects of climate change by converting to renewable energy sources like wind and solar to power district buildings, using more fuel-efficient transportation and electric vehicles, and utilizing more energy-efficient equipment and HVAC systems.
“JBWD’s strategy to conserve energy can help reduce greenhouse gases. Mile for mile, electric vehicles fueled in California emit 70 percent fewer greenhouse gases than gasoline vehicles. Fleet electrification can make good financial sense as electric vehicles cost less to maintain,” said Doolittle.