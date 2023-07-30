water faucet dripping

JOSHUA TREE—  On July 19, the Joshua Basin Water District held its regular meeting, featuring a presentation by Vice President Stacy Doolittle called “Climate Change and the Joshua Tree,” detailing the environmental impacts changing temperatures will have on the Joshua Tree. 

It was revealed in the presentation that California has experienced profound temperature changes between the years 1950 to 2000 of an additional 2.6 Fahrenheit in the Joshua Tree area.