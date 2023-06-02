Get your pancakes at the Copper Mountain Mesa Community Association first-Saturday pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. June 3 at the community center, 65336 Winters Road.
Breakfast is $12 and kids are half-price. Cash or credit cards are accepted.
Hob-nob with your friends and neighbors and make a pass through the Treasure Room.
The Glass Outhouse Art Gallery is celebrating its 14th anniversary this Saturday. Head out to the gallery, located at 77575 Twentynine Palms Highway in Wonder Valley, for fresh art, food and live music. The festivities are happening from 5 to 9 p.m. If you’ve never been to The Glass Outhouse, you’re in for a treat.
It looks like Joshua Tree Art Gallery will be closing unless the formation of a co-op to run the gallery is successful. An artist cooperative is currently being explored as an option to keep JTAG open, with Ed Keesling leading the discovery effort. There will be no formal affiliation with Morongo Basin Cultural Arts Council. The co-op will be member-driven and independently run from the arts council.
The arts council hopes that artists will embrace this new idea and build an organization that will live on for years. If you have any questions regarding the artist co-op, please email Ed Keesling at ededkeesling@aol.com.
The final meeting to learn more about and join the JTAG co-op is happening at 5:30 p.m. today at the Center For Healthy Generations at 57121 Sunnyslope Drive, Yucca Valley.
The Morongo Basin Cultural Arts Council will continue to produce the annual HWY 62 Open Studio Art Tours in October.
The Joshua Tree no-kill animal shelter is making progress on their fundraising and plans for the new shelter and adoption complex. All permits have been approved and the project is on the agenda for the next county zoning meeting on June 29.
The organization also reports they are 40% of the way to their one-million-dollar goal for phase one. They are reminding everyone that they continue to need county approvals and requirements and that with each of those steps come large fees, which are being paid out of the new shelter building fund.
If you’d like to donate, mail a check to MBHS, P.O. Box 1234, Joshua Tree, CA 92252 or donate online at tinyurl.com/4ypjj55p.
Basin Transit provides rides throughout the Basin and down the hill. A recent post on their social media pages provides information regarding additional transportation options.
“Need a ride but no car or can’t drive? There are resources besides Uber/Lyft — some are even free! Basin Transit (formerly MBTA) has a service for seniors and disabled people, driving them to various local places. It’s called Ready Ride and costs $2. Call on Mondays to book for that week at (760) 366-2395.”
“Reach Out Morongo Basin has a free local ride service. They drive seniors and disabled people to the grocery, laundromat, places like that. Call to book a couple weeks ahead at (760) 361-1410.
"Morongo Basin Healthcare District takes anyone to medical appointments only, both locally and down the hill. It’s called LIFT and it’s free. Call to book a couple weeks ahead at (760) 366-5438.
"For medical appointments, also check with your health insurance. Many offer free rides. Call customer service or read your plan booklet.
“And finally, remember our local public bus, Basin Transit. It’s been newly rebranded with a cool lizard logo; (these are) red and white electric buses. For more information, visit basin-transit.com.”
Good information to keep for yourself or share with a friend in need.
Planning ahead: Hi Desert Pride is happening with tons — and I mean tons! — of activities over two weekends this month. Mark your calendar for June 16-18 and June 23-25 and check out the full schedule on their Instagram page @hidesertpride.
Of course, watch this column for full details as we inch closer.
If you have news for this column, call Dawn Davis at (760) 392-1293 or email jtdotell@gmail.com. Hear Dawn’s podcast at www.youtube.com/@desertladydiariespodcast.