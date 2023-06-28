Joshua Tree woman has complaint on code enforcement

JOSHUA TREE — Lori Knack has lived in her home at Panorama Heights for more than 40 years — seeing the desert landscape change and new properties being built along Mount Lassen Avenue in Joshua Tree. It was only recently, however, that Knack has experienced difficulties with San Bernardino County code enforcement sending her notices of violations within her property. She says there is no basis or reason for the claims filed.
Knack received a notice of violation in early June from the San Bernardino County Land Use Services Department regarding corrective measures to fix on her property. These included “garbage” with a corrective measure to “remove all junk, trash, debris and garbage from the entire property to include cut up tree branches.”
The county also stated she had to remove all cut dry branches.
The notice said Knack was responsible for removing “any accumulation of rubbish or garbage” from her property, and came with photos of her property. There was no garbage pictured in the photos of her yard, she said. They just showed a wood pile that she has maintained outside for over 47 years for her fireplace without issue.
“I got sent another notice on June 5 containing pictures of someone else’s property that was addressed to me. Not only does that show me how negligent code enforcement is in sending me someone else’s violation, but it’s also a huge invasion of privacy for the homeowners involved who might not even know they have a violation,” Knack said.
Knack has reached out to code enforcement in the past regarding issues with neighboring trees littering her yard and roof and trash blowing onto her land.
According to San Bernardino County’s official website, code enforcement reviews every complaint to determine if an investigation is necessary. An investigation can include research of the property, an on-site inspection and interviews. Code enforcement officers determine what action to take based on evidence collected during the investigation.
The Hi-Desert Star reached out to the San Bernardino County spokesman David Wert, for comment. Although he did not speak about this case, he did provide the following statement.
“Code enforcement doesn’t go looking for problems; we wait until someone has filed a complaint to proceed with the process. When someone makes a complaint about a neighbor, even if they don’t hear back or have received any notification, there is still work being done that the parties might not be aware of.”