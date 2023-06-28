Joshua Tree woman has complaint on code enforcement

Joshua Tree homeowner Lori Knack shared photos of trees on her property.

 Lori Knack photo

JOSHUA TREE — Lori Knack has lived in her home at Panorama Heights for more than 40 years — seeing the desert landscape change and new properties being built along Mount Lassen Avenue in Joshua Tree. It was only recently, however, that Knack has experienced difficulties with San Bernardino County code enforcement sending her notices of violations within her property. She says there is no basis or reason for the claims filed. 

Knack received a notice of violation in early June from the San Bernardino County Land Use Services Department regarding corrective measures to fix on her property. These included “garbage” with a corrective measure to “remove all junk, trash, debris and garbage from the entire property to include cut up tree branches.” 

