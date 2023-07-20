Kids take center stage in Morongo Valley

 Jade shows off her multi-media piece that took first place in the Art Colony of Morongo Valley's "Fun in the Sun" themed kids show.

 courtesy photo

The Art Colony of Morongo Valley held their annual kids “Fun in the Sun” art show. This year’s theme was “How To Stay Cool.”

Out of 35 entries four very talented young artists where selected. “First Place” was awarded to young Jade who created a multimedia piece starring a very smart cat devouring a watermelon while swimming. 

