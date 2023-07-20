Kids take center stage in Morongo Valley

The Art Colony of Morongo Valley held their annual kids “Fun in the Sun” art show. This year’s theme was “How To Stay Cool.”
Out of 35 entries four very talented young artists where selected. “First Place” was awarded to young Jade who created a multimedia piece starring a very smart cat devouring a watermelon while swimming.
“Second Place” was awarded to very creative Cat who flipped the canvas and made a 3D poolside fantasy land.
“Third Place” went to Hamilton who used a sense of humor to Modpodge a world of canine friends staying cool in some fun scenarios.
There was also an “Honorable Mention” awarded to Zayla for entering a beautiful drawing and crayon piece showing nature cooling in a forest.
The Art Colony staff are very proud of all the children’s creative entries.
Artists donate pieces to fundraiser
For the month of July the Art Colony is promoting a fundraiser with pieces donated by their members. There are both $10 and $20 sections.
Wow! Here is a chance to pick up a Snake Jagger for only $20.
The Art Colony Gift Store is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends at 16501 Vale Drive in Morongo Valley.