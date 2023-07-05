Locals angry over proposed treatment plant

Resident Joseph Carder displays a graphic, showing what parts of Twentynine Palms he thinks will be adversely affected by a proposed wastewater treatment plant, at the Tuesday, June 27, city council meeting.

 Kurt Schauppner The Dresert Trail

TWENTYNINE PALMS — Discussion of a proposed sewer system for Twentynine Palms, including a treatment plant, has been contentions.

Karalee Hargrove, who chairs the city’s wastewater committee, talked about how involved and sometimes upset the public is when she spoke at the June 27 City Council meeting.