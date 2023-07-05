Locals angry over proposed treatment plant

TWENTYNINE PALMS — Discussion of a proposed sewer system for Twentynine Palms, including a treatment plant, has been contentions.
Karalee Hargrove, who chairs the city’s wastewater committee, talked about how involved and sometimes upset the public is when she spoke at the June 27 City Council meeting.
The proposal to build a wastewater treatment plant northwest of Twentynine Palms Highway and Utah Trail has raised the ire of residents, worried about how odor and light from the plant, noise from construction and any accidents will affect their property values and quality of life.
Those concerns, Hargrove said, have found their way to wastewater committee meetings.
“The public has really been involved. I mean a packed house,” she said.
Many of those at the meeting have come with one request: put the plant somewhere else.
“One meeting was easily the hardest meeting of my career,” Hargrove, a former Morongo Unified School District board member, said.
She asked that council members not attend committee meetings but wait to see the report the committee issues.
Fellow committee member Veno Nathraj, speaking beside Hargrove, had a different take, praising council members Octavious Scott and Steven Bilderain for attending committee meetings.
“They care for the community,” he said, adding that by attending the meeting, “you can get the real vibe for the community.”
“I like the project, I don’t like the location,” he said.
“It’s been a challenge,” Dawn Benton said of working on the committee. “Sometimes you have to separate fact from fiction.”
“We will come up with some kind of recommendation,” she promised.
Two residents who oppose the location of the wastewater treatment plant near their homes also spoke to the council.
Joseph Carder thanked committee members for their report but said they did not go far enough in describing how residents feel about the proposed plant location.
“I don’t think they conveyed to you how mad we were,” he said.
He said people came to a recent committee meeting hoping to get some new information only to be told, again, why the proposed location was a good one.
“Now all those people are even angrier,” he said.
Carder displayed a map of Twentynine Palms punctuated by a large circle showing what he believed would be a circle of property that will be hurt by the proposed plant.
“The property in the circle will lose value whether it smells or not,” the map proclaims.
Included within the circle were the Oasis of Mara and 29 Palms Inn to the south, Campbell House to the east, Twentynine Palms Elementary School to the north and downtown Twentynine Palms businesses to the west.
Resident Rita Lilly wondered how the city planned to reimburse residents and businesses affected by chemicals and odor from the plant.
“What happens when they lose income?” she asked.
Near the end of the meeting, Scott asked for a future council meeting item examining the possibility of moving the proposed plant location east to a more industrial area of the city.