JOSHUA TREE — Hi-Desert Pride festivities kicked off this weekend with a Pride Marketplace at Brewja Elixir and a Queerated LGBTQ Artist Gallery at Beatnik Lounge Saturday.
Brewja Elixir’s Pride Marketplace featured DJs, food, an “Infinite Love” photo booth, raffles and drag queens. Local businesses and organizations such as the Keep A Breast Foundation, Tasch Bags and the Dandy Fox Art set up booths with special merchandise and deals in support of Pride.
“I feel happy to participate in Hi-Desert Pride because we are helping others build awareness of breast health regardless of your gender or sexual orientation. We are all united,” said Keep A Breast Foundation founder Shaney Darden.
Brewja Elixir owner Sailene Ossman served up beverage concoctions to long lines of people eager to support the tea elixir tonic bar — with unique flavors like the Mind’s Eye Latte and Heart Harmony drinks.
The Queerated LGBTQ Artist Gallery at Beatnik Lounge featured a Zine Zone Queer Reading Library. The Zine Zone was part of the Hi-Desert Queer and Trans Oral History Project. Curated by T. Hammidi, the project includes months of interviews of LGBTQIA+ Hi-Desert dwellers and allies.
The Hi-Desert Queer and Trans Oral History Project is tentatively scheduled to make an appearance Nov. 5 in Joshua Tree. Those interested in learning about the project can join the mailing list at queerdesertarchive@gmail.com.
The Zine Zone is a special feature installation that contains zines made by LGBTQIA+ creators. The full library, with hundreds more zines, is available for perusal at Milk Thistle in Yucca Valley during store hours. The Zine Zone is a free zine reading library curated by Dusty Fenton.
“I’m really pleased with the turnout of this project. Being able to see the support of everyone in the community is a great feeling to support Pride,” Fenton said.
The artist gallery and Zine Zone will return to the Beatnik Lounge 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday as the second weekend of Pride begins.