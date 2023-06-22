Hi-Desert Pride

Locals celebrate Hi-Desert Pride. Photo courtesy of Crystal Harrell.

JOSHUA TREE — Hi-Desert Pride festivities kicked off this weekend with a Pride Marketplace at Brewja Elixir and a Queerated LGBTQ Artist Gallery at Beatnik Lounge Saturday.

Brewja Elixir’s Pride Marketplace featured DJs, food, an “Infinite Love” photo booth, raffles and drag queens. Local businesses and organizations such as the Keep A Breast Foundation, Tasch Bags and the Dandy Fox Art set up booths with special merchandise and deals in support of Pride.

