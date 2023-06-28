Go Skate Day

Cody Reusing does a trick before the start of a skate day contest Wednesday, June 21, at the skateboard park at Luckie Park.

 Kurt Schauppner The Desert Trail

TWENTYNINE PALMS — A Twentynine Palms man was jailed Friday on suspicion of torture and other charges; deputies allege he assaulted a 38-year-old woman.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic disturbance report at 6:10 a.m. May 23 in the 73000 block of Twentynine Palms Highway. The woman told them her boyfriend, 36-year-old Ricky Parnell, had punched and choked her and whipped her with a cable.

