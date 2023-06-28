TWENTYNINE PALMS — A Twentynine Palms man was jailed Friday on suspicion of torture and other charges; deputies allege he assaulted a 38-year-old woman.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic disturbance report at 6:10 a.m. May 23 in the 73000 block of Twentynine Palms Highway. The woman told them her boyfriend, 36-year-old Ricky Parnell, had punched and choked her and whipped her with a cable.
She was taken to Hi-Desert Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.
An arrest warrant was issued for Parnell. Personnel from the sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division saw Parnell when he entered a vehicle Friday, June 23, initiated a traffic stop and took Parnell into custody at the corner of Nicholas Drive at El Ray Avenue.
The district attorney charged Parnell with torture and spouse abuse, with two potential sentence enhancements for allegedly causing great bodily injury.
The DA also alleges that Parnell has several previous serious felony convictions, and that if found guilty of the current charges, he would have a strike against him in the state’s three-strikes law. His first hearing is scheduled for today.
County court records show he pleaded guilty in 2017 to unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor more than three years younger than him. He was sentenced to six years in state prison, with credit for 200 days already served plus 200 more days for good conduct.
He also pleaded guilty to spouse abuse, possession of a firearm by a felon or addict and preventing or dissuading a witness from reporting a crime in 2016 and to felony burglary in 2013.
Parnell remains jailed on $500,000 bail in the West Valley Detention Center.
Court records state he is also known as Blue, Blue Moniker, Brownie and Ricky Waldo.