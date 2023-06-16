Yucca Valley Town Hall

 Jené Estrada Hi-Desert Star

YUCCA VALLEY — A Southern California Edison planner and a bank vice president, both graduates of Yucca Valley High School, were appointed to town commissions this month.

The council named Alejandro Vasconselos to the Planning Commission, which oversees regulations on businesses and land development, and Tracy Tremblay to the Revenue Measure Oversight Commission, which oversees sales-tax spending.