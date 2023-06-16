YUCCA VALLEY — A Southern California Edison planner and a bank vice president, both graduates of Yucca Valley High School, were appointed to town commissions this month.
The council named Alejandro Vasconselos to the Planning Commission, which oversees regulations on businesses and land development, and Tracy Tremblay to the Revenue Measure Oversight Commission, which oversees sales-tax spending.
Vasconselos holds a service planner certification from Cal Poly. According to his application, he has 20 years of work experience in land development. A Southern California Edison employee for the past eight years, he helped design and maintain the power grid for new development in Yucca Valley. He now manages the team providing electricity to new tract home projects in the San Jacinto area.
He is also president of the Morongo Basin Youth Soccer Association board.
Each Town Council member appoints a planning commissioner, but the choice must be ratified by a majority of the council. Mayor Pro Tem Robert Lombardo’s appointed commissioner, Brad Napientek, recently moved from Yucca Valley, leaving an open seat. The town received 14 applications from people hoping to serve the remaining term, through Jan. 31, 2025.
“There were an enormous number of people who were very well qualified,” Lombardo said. “We had architects, we had people who build large projects all over the world.”
Lombardo’s choice was Vasconselos, calling him “a local guy.”
“He is extremely well qualified and has a lot of contact with the community. I think he has Yucca Valley’s best at heart and I think he’ll be an outstanding planning commissioner,” Lombardo said.
The council agreed and confirmed the appointment. Councilman Jeff Drozd noted Vasconselos was in Drozd’s drafting class at Yucca Valley High School.
Vasconselos thanked them for the appointment.
“I have lived here in Yucca Valley for almost 44 years now, my whole life. I’ve been a part of the community,” he said. “It was a great time for me to try to step up and make a difference in my community.”
The council then appointed Tremblay to a new term on the Revenue Measure Oversight Commission. The commission oversees how the town spends money from the Measure Y and Measure Z half-cent sales tax increases.
Measure Y money may go to a variety of projects, and helps fund the Sheriff’s Department contract, road work, park improvements and nonprofit grants. Measure Z money must be passed directly to California to pay off the state loan to build the wastewater treatment system. Measure Z money reduces the amount individual Yucca Valley property owners owe on the state loan.
Four people applied to serve on the commission, but one later withdrew.
Tremblay said she is a 30-year resident of Yucca Valley and a lifelong resident of the Morongo Basin. She has had a 25-year career in banking and is senior vice president and regional manager for Pacific Western Bank.
“I have served the community for many years, mostly with local nonprofits,” Tremblay said. “I believe my expertise and my skill set would be beneficial to the Revenue Measure Oversight Commission.”
The council agreed, with Drozd saying Tremblay was on the Trojan cheerleading squad with his daughter.
“I’ve had the opportunity to work with Tracy in a number of capacities in the community over the years and certainly feel that she’s qualified,” Councilman Jim Schooler said.
Schooler moved to appoint her and she was confirmed by the rest of the council.