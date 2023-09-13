Morongo preserve to reopen after storm repairs

Big Morongo Preserve has been closed since Tropical Storm Hilary, but some trails will reopen Friday.

 Friends of Big Morongo Canyon Preserve photo

MORONGO VALLEY — After closing to the public to clean up after the damage of Tropical Storm Hilary, the Big Morongo Canyon Preserve is scheduled to reopen on Friday.

There will be some major changes to the trails because some of the damage does not allow the trails to loop as people are used to — primarily at the Upper Ridge Trail, the Mesquite Trail and the Marsh Trail, which will have detours.

