Morongo preserve to reopen after storm repairs

MORONGO VALLEY — After closing to the public to clean up after the damage of Tropical Storm Hilary, the Big Morongo Canyon Preserve is scheduled to reopen on Friday.
There will be some major changes to the trails because some of the damage does not allow the trails to loop as people are used to — primarily at the Upper Ridge Trail, the Mesquite Trail and the Marsh Trail, which will have detours.
Some side trails have also remained open.
Revised maps of the preserve trails will be available beginning on Friday, showing where the closures are at and offering written instructions on how to enjoy the trails with the detours.
“On Friday morning, Saturday morning, and again on Sunday morning, our kiosk will be open from 8 a.m. to noon with kiosk ambassadors to explain the changes to the trail systems,” said Kevin Wong, executive director of the Friends of Big Morongo Canyon Preserve.
“We’ve cut away all the timber that was threatening to fall down and we’ve had Urban Conservation Corps come out and do all the chainsaw work and cleaning it up,” Wong said.
Cleanup efforts in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hilary have been taking place since the Tuesday after the storm. Volunteer teams have been out every day working to clear trails and shovel mud from the kiosk area, and the group is currently in the fine-tuning stage of the cleanup. Last Friday’s monsoon caused more tree limbs to break and fall.
“There weren’t any additional trees, but we had a new mud flow that we had to shovel, and we had just gotten the entry driveway kind of smooth and that rainstorm came right down and washed all that dirt away. So, it’s two steps forward and one step back,” Wong said.
“It was amazing that Mother Nature was going to give us another rainstorm. We want to thank the county for really stepping up.”
Volunteers have spent 380 over the last 19 days taking care of the cleanup at Big Morongo Canyon Preserve. A fundraising campaign was started.
“I did a number of newsletter appeals and we had money come in from all over the country. We had our biggest campaign ever in the history of the preserve in only 19 days,” Wong said.
“The Friends of Big Morongo Canyon Preserve is overwhelmed with the love and the generosity of all of our friends, and we want to thank them. We’re just very grateful for their generosity.”