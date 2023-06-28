My job is to be a warrior

Nkundimana Claude, a fire team leader, is commissioned as a second lieutenant at the Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms June 17.

 Cpl. Ryan Schmid U.S. Marine Corps

TWENTYNINE PALMS — Nkundimana Binene Claude, a native of Democratic Republic of Congo and naturalized U.S. citizen, commissioned as a second lieutenant after leading his squad through a kinetic live fire range at the Marine Air Ground Combat Center.

Covered in sweat, Claude recited his oath of office as he came off the range to attain his lifelong goal of becoming a U.S. Marine Corps officer.